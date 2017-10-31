ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Mother of Berries reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mother of Berries.

100 people reported 827 effects
Relaxed 82%
Happy 59%
Sleepy 56%
Euphoric 41%
Hungry 37%
Insomnia 37%
Pain 37%
Anxiety 35%
Stress 34%
Depression 24%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 3%

Avatar for xDdAaVvEex
Member since 2019
Very mellow, not too sedative. Smooth, subtle sweet flavors. Flower had a nice blend of purple leaves throughout. Wax was especially smooth, more pronounced berry flavor. I'm definitely a fan.
CreativeHappyRelaxed
Avatar for BertFrancis
Member since 2019
Here in Maine we get little attention, but when we do, it's for good reason. This strain is definitely one of those attention grabbers. It's smell and inhale is that beautiful blueberry taste, but the exhale is that of mixed berries. The high is most definitely euphoric, relaxing, and very much an a...
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for tailoredteflon
Member since 2019
Great for beginners, for smoking and growing. Definitely a useful plant to breed with, especially with high potentecy/lower yielding strains.
HappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Louiecantfail
Member since 2019
Ayuh.
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for SpliffordL
Member since 2018
Crossed with GSOG grape stomper OG and sold as GSOG x MOB
Avatar for Bailey2427
Member since 2019
Even in a homegrown state its fire. It helps a lot with depression and anxiety.
Avatar for Ratherbefishing
Member since 2019
Had this as an out door plant. Smells good. Smoke is a little harsh. Nice buzz for working around the house.
CreativeFocusedHungry
Avatar for ToastedMainer
Member since 2015
As a proud Mainer, I honestly couldn't give this strain a bad or even mediocre review. Smells so good. Super relaxing. easy to grow with a short harvest perfect for Maine's short season.
