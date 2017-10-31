ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Mother of Berries
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Mother of Berries

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Indica

4.5 158 reviews

Mother of Berries

aka MOB, Mother of All Berries

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 158 reviews

Mother of Berries

Mother of Berries, or M.O.B., is an indica strain from Maine that provides a deeply relaxing experience that transitions well into restful sleep. Carrying the legacy of its Blueberry parent, Mother of Berries lives up to its name with its unmistakable blueberry fragrance. Its chunky buds are wreathed in interweaving hues of purple and green, which are obscured under a dense blanket of crystal trichomes. With effects that are more mellow than jarring, Mother of Berries is suitable for both novice and seasoned consumers alike.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

100 people reported 827 effects
Relaxed 82%
Happy 59%
Sleepy 56%
Euphoric 41%
Hungry 37%
Insomnia 37%
Pain 37%
Anxiety 35%
Stress 34%
Depression 24%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

158

Show all

Avatar for TheToastedToker420
Member since 2015
This IS the strain of Maine. I absolutely love this one. Although I live in the home state, it's not been around my area for a few years. Strong couchlock with creative ideas, a euphoric sense, and a vibrant body high that pinpoints in joints. With the slightest wiff, you will be mezmerized. Then yo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for thatokahschamp
Member since 2013
This is my first review on here and I thought I'd do it on a home based strain.(visit www.youtube.com/bluberryjonez to see my video review of this and other strains)Lots of people have heard or found thru research all kinds of things on this bud a good example is its name we know its M.O.B but depen...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for thcterrorist
Member since 2014
This stuff is IT. The Stuff, might I say. Tremendous feels within the noggin and definitely a giddy persona. I've smoked a lot of Maine bud but this stuff is definitely my favorite. It's vacationland for a reason 💨💨💨👌
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHungrySleepy
Avatar for SloChill
Member since 2016
I got a quarter of this with Sour Diesal, and as a combination they were spectacular. Individually, this strain will always be in my memory. When life was tough and school was stressful, this was the go to strain for me. Perfect for just melting into my bed and enjoying any song that plays on the ra...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for dirtydeedz2015
Member since 2015
As a maine native m.o.b is like a house hold name. grows very well up here an usually you can find it about anywhere. don't pass this one up will hit u like a freight train tastes fantastic
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappy
more reviews

Find Mother of Berries nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Mother of Berries nearby.

Photos

Show all

Products with Mother of Berries

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Mother of Berries nearby.

Good reads

Show all

5 Exceptional R&amp;B Albums to Listen to While High
5 Exceptional R&amp;B Albums to Listen to While High