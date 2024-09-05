stock photo similar to Mystery Made
IndicaTHC 22%CBD —
Mystery Made
Mystery Made is an indica-dominant weed strain bred in collaboration between Elev8 Seeds and Mystery Made, from a genetic cross of (Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy) x White Truffle. Its terps are a mind-boggling blend of sweet, creamy banana, diesel, and earth. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mystery Made, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Mystery MadeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Mystery Made strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Mystery Made products near you
Similar to Mystery Made near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Read all reviews