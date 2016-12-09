ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Narnia, a strain developed by Advanced Growing Technologies, is the stimulating sativa-dominant cross of Jack Herer and Trainwreck. It has an incredibly fast onset, imbuing consumers with an amplified sense of their imaginations while promoting upbeat physical activity. This long-lasting strain has massive trichome production and a terpene profile rich with citrus tang, spice, and a touch of sweetness. Enjoy Narnia to enhance mood, encourage creativity, and nullify lethargy.

398 reported effects from 57 people
Happy 66%
Euphoric 63%
Uplifted 59%
Creative 56%
Energetic 54%

Avatar for paintergirl
Member since 2015
Narnia is an amazing sativa mix of two of my favorite strains: Trainwreck and Jack Herer. One gloomy gray day, I was unable to shake the melancholy. I smoked some Narnia in my bong and went into the wardrobe. Soon, my mood began to improve. I felt uplifted, creative and inspired. I painted. I...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for BrettKBG
Member since 2016
Snagged some 'Chronic of Narnia' while in Oregon. I'm not sure how this strain was labeled an as indica but it was. As for the appearance these buds were medium size, dense, slightly purple nugs, heavily trichomed. Gorgeous really. The taste and smell matched, sweet floral notes with a nice e...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for StukaFox
Member since 2015
This may be the best bud I ever smoked. It's hard to measure what qualities go into that assertions, but the two that come to mind are how high and how long? I'll admit I've been higher, but I don't recall enjoying being this high this much. Off a single hit, two hours later, and I'm still comfortab...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappy
Avatar for JoshPPDX
Member since 2016
I really wanted to say that this gimmicky name was a gimmick for another over-hyped and gimmicky strain. I tried really hard to hold on to that pessimism. And if nothing but to overcome my own personal pride, I will admit that this is probably the finest indica I have seen in quite some time. It's...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for littlewitchystonerkitten
Member since 2016
It’s been awhile since I had been to a dispensary. I was overjoyed to learn that a dispensary had opened up near my childhood town that I had just recently relocated to. The Gallery - Spanaway is my new stop for my marijuana needs. A strain recommended to my wife by one of the Budtenders, she picke...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Lineage

First strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Narnia

