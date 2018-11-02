Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This strain has pungent citrus notes when fresh. It has a pleasant cerebral high that feels like a shower is running over your head which is quite nice. Very light body buzz. Good daytime medz for sure!
I am extremely pleased with this strain. It is relaxing, and at the same time provides a kind of lucidity. I love winding down by myself sober, but this has me craving company and social contact, exchange of ideas, because I am abuzz with them. The Effects aren't kidding about "Creative". This would...