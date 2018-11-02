ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Elmer_j7
Member since 2019
Smells orangey, and feels very calming
feelings
Avatar for Qtee1980
Member since 2019
This strain is fire. It had me begging to suck this man d**k!!
feelings
Aroused
Avatar for forestwoods80
Member since 2017
This strain has pungent citrus notes when fresh. It has a pleasant cerebral high that feels like a shower is running over your head which is quite nice. Very light body buzz. Good daytime medz for sure!
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for canabusrunmeover
Member since 2018
I am extremely pleased with this strain. It is relaxing, and at the same time provides a kind of lucidity. I love winding down by myself sober, but this has me craving company and social contact, exchange of ideas, because I am abuzz with them. The Effects aren't kidding about "Creative". This would...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for pufpuf420
Member since 2018
Holy shit that shit is amazing! The smell and taste are very different from anything I've ever grown. I will definitely order again and will spread the word to all. thank you WOLF, great job!!
feelings
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for FineSeeds
Member since 2016
Love this strain!!! So tasty and fun to grow!
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for ZesterTester
Member since 2017
Epic plant. Very easy to grow and rewarding plant. Beautiful flowers and delicious smooth smoke \ vape. Can't have enough of this flavor!
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for reignayanna
Member since 2018
Yummy. Reminds me a little of grapefruit.
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy