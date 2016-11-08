Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
how is this strain an indica landrace when indicas are native to Asia and India it's in the name lmao people can't just call something a landrace if that plant can't even be found native here we have sativas as landraces due to the fact that we are connected to the landmass that's near the equator a...
Canadian strain called Zedd's Dead, is a potent cross between Northern Lights and OG Kush, this concentrate is the best sleep/pain medication ever, i was having a brutal night last night and this helped me drift off to sleep