ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. North American Indica
  4. Reviews

North American Indica reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain North American Indica.

Reviews

12

Avatar for Deathcore21
Member since 2019
very, very relaxy😴😌🤯
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Apeks559
Member since 2014
how is this strain an indica landrace when indicas are native to Asia and India it's in the name lmao people can't just call something a landrace if that plant can't even be found native here we have sativas as landraces due to the fact that we are connected to the landmass that's near the equator a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Mrs.Smith94
Member since 2018
Probably one of my favorite strains. It calmed my anxiety and was very relaxing. Smells great as well and didn’t have a bad come down.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Inlandvalleyguy4u
Member since 2018
Pain killer just like aspirin stronger but no worries
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of North American Indica
Avatar for cmarcosn
Member since 2018
Helps you sleep
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Ceidan
Member since 2014
Canadian strain called Zedd's Dead, is a potent cross between Northern Lights and OG Kush, this concentrate is the best sleep/pain medication ever, i was having a brutal night last night and this helped me drift off to sleep
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Reimiraa
Member since 2016
Not sure how I like this yer. Has some high. Tequila woodsy after taste. It creeps up slow and calm.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyRelaxed