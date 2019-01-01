ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Ocean Grown Cookies

Bred by Dinafem, Ocean Grown Cookies brings together GSC and OG Kush for something special. Known to produce more resin than traditional OG Kush cultivars, buds have a diesel flavor and aroma that is also fruity and smooth, and buds are pointy and elongated. The euphoric high is followed by a deep sedative state that may put even the most experienced smokers to bed.

