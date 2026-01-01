Ocifer is a balanced hybrid bred from Cap Junky × Rosetta Stone, delivering a potent and flavorful experience that bridges classic and modern profiles. With THC frequently testing around the high-20s to low-30s, this strain greets the senses with earthy pine, citrus zest, warm spice, and skunky sweetness, backed by a terpene bouquet of Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene that adds bright citrus highlights and rich herbal depth. The high often opens with an uplifting, mood-elevating lift that sparks creativity and ease, before settling into a balanced, smoothly relaxing finish that can melt stress without heavy sedation. Ocifer’s robust aroma and complex flavor make it a standout on the menu for consumers seeking depth, potency, and a versatile hybrid experience. If you've had this strain, leave it a review!