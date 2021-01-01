Loading…

Tang Breath

THC 18%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene
Uplifted
Relaxed
Euphoric
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 3 reviews

Tang Breath is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Tang Breath. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Tang Breath effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

2 people reported 12 effects
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
50% of people say it helps with anxious

Tang Breath reviews3

