Bred over generations from White Widow, Kush, NYC Diesel, and Permafrost genetics, Omega by Rogue Buds is a hybrid strain that lets the mind soar while relaxing the body. This high-THC strain carries a pungent and complex aroma comprised of earthy pine, sweet citrus, and spicy menthol notes. Omega eases muscle tension and frees the headspace of excessive stress, making this strain a perfect partner for winding down after a long day.
Omega
