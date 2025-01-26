Omerta OG reviews
Omerta OG reviews
L........s
January 26, 2025
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
This. This right here is what ALL other strains should be judged upon. This one will knock you clear on your ass and make you go what the hell just happened. This one hits you fast and hard. Get ready. Buckle up and hold on tight. You are in for one hell of a ride!! Hands down my favorite strain of all time. Try this strain. You will not regret it. Thank you Decibel Gardens!!
k........4
January 18, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Super frosty, Alien looking nugs with bright lime green leaves and vibrant orange hairs, as well as being coated with trichomes. Its nice and dense and grinds up well. The flavor is INTENSE lemon, an overwhelming blend that overpowers slight earthy tones that tie it together, the hybrid hits the head shortly for a boost before tying it down into couch lock for the indica dominant ending. A solid OG mix 8/10 smoke