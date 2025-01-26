stock photo similar to Omerta OG
Omerta OG
Omerta OG is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Decibel Gardens from a genetic cross of True OG x Pure Kush. This is a classic earthy, lemon-zest, soil kush palate with intensely soothing effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Omerta OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Omerta OG strain effects
Omerta OG strain reviews2
L........s
January 26, 2025
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
k........4
January 18, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy