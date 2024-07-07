Optimus Prima is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between 3 Times Crazy and Cookie F2. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Its a well-rounded hybrid that appeals to a wide range of cannabis enthusiasts. Optimus Prima boasts a THC content of around 20%, making this strain suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that the effects of Optimus Prima include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Optimus Prima when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its balanced genetics make it a versatile option for addressing various therapeutic needs. Bred by Purple Caper, Optimus Prima features flavors like sweet, earthy, and a hint of herbal notes. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its soothing and calming properties. If youve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Optimus Prima, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.