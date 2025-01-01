Orange Tangie Diesel
Orange Tangie Diesel is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tangie and NYC Diesel. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica, providing an uplifting and balanced experience. Orange Tangie Diesel typically contains around 18-22% THC, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Orange Tangie Diesel effects include feeling energetic, euphoric, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Orange Tangie Diesel when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and fatigue. Bred by Gage Green Genetics, Orange Tangie Diesel features flavors like citrusy orange, diesel, and earthy undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Orange Tangie Diesel typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Tangie Diesel, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
