Orangutan Titties reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orangutan Titties.
Orangutan Titties strain effects
Orangutan Titties strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 16% of people say it helps with Inflammation
c........c
June 11, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
What can I say, I’m hangin like orangutan titties. First time trying it, it keeps me baked all day long. Very mellow and relaxing. Really made me not want to diddly squat. Smoke this when you’re forcing yourself to relax after the longest day. Subtly sweet and citrusy. Make you wanna keep smoking it. Worked really well on my arthritis and my headaches from work. Also turned my libido to high. Lol.
m........r
February 11, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
THE best tasting bud I ever smoked boys and girls. Creamy fruity thick sticky buds. Oldschool gas. Man I cant get enuf of this juice. Makes me wanna tell all me friends to get some and hang together like an orangutan fam :P
c........c
May 21, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Talkative
I feel wired man, like i feel like i just chugged 3 redbulls in the span of 15 minutes. I dont even drink energy drinks bro-
s........a
April 11, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Sleepy
El horny, the horniest of hornies! One of our all time faves. Euphoric but also calming, a very grounded body high that magnified other, ahem, sensations. Wish it was more available in NYC but maybe best for our own safety that it isn’t…
m........r
January 2, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This strain is a great sativa dominant.. for me.,.It doesn’t last very long, so I find myself smoking more of it, but I smoked it and 20 minutes later disassembled my Christmas tree took all my decor down and had it all done cleaned vacuumed within an hour. Super motivating and takes the edge off any anxiety you may feel does not give you the crash feeling at the end!
D........4
December 22, 2023
this is now in my top five
m........r
December 23, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
"I'm feeling good, i'm feeling irie I'm in the mood." to say it with Anthony B's Lyrics to Chill Out. That's what was coming to my mind when I thought about what to write in this Review when I just finished smoking and I really felt like it. Tastes AMAZING. Very nice high. IMO this Strain takes you, step by step, through every positive effect that Ganja has to offer. Maybe even one of my Favorites from now on. Veeery Good Titties.