"I'm feeling good, i'm feeling irie I'm in the mood." to say it with Anthony B's Lyrics to Chill Out. That's what was coming to my mind when I thought about what to write in this Review when I just finished smoking and I really felt like it. Tastes AMAZING. Very nice high. IMO this Strain takes you, step by step, through every positive effect that Ganja has to offer. Maybe even one of my Favorites from now on. Veeery Good Titties.