What can I say, I’m hangin like orangutan titties. First time trying it, it keeps me baked all day long. Very mellow and relaxing. Really made me not want to diddly squat. Smoke this when you’re forcing yourself to relax after the longest day. Subtly sweet and citrusy. Make you wanna keep smoking it. Worked really well on my arthritis and my headaches from work. Also turned my libido to high. Lol.