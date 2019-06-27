- Peppery
- Citrus
- Pine
Oregon Diesel is an indica-dominant hybrid that combines NYC Diesel and Blackberry genetics in a blend bred by Homegrown Natural Wonders specifically for the Pacific Northwest climate. This strain was popularized by Oregrown as they hunted for quality genetics. Oregon Diesel is recommended for nighttime pain relief and its relaxing yet clear-headed effects will calm stress and help you avoid sleepless nights.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Side effects
Strain spotlight
Reviews
92
beccabird
GreenerNationX
Fawkes700
DrDilbert
Tyler22a
Find Oregon Diesel nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Oregon Diesel nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Oregon Diesel
Hang tight. We're looking for Oregon Diesel nearby.