  Oregon Diesel
Indica

4.5 92 reviews

Oregon Diesel

Peppery
Citrus
Pine

Oregon Diesel
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Pine

Oregon Diesel is an indica-dominant hybrid that combines NYC Diesel and Blackberry genetics in a blend bred by Homegrown Natural Wonders specifically for the Pacific Northwest climate. This strain was popularized by Oregrown as they hunted for quality genetics. Oregon Diesel is recommended for nighttime pain relief and its relaxing yet clear-headed effects will calm stress and help you avoid sleepless nights.

Relaxed 78%
Happy 68%
Euphoric 50%
Uplifted 40%
Sleepy 37%
Stress 32%
Anxiety 31%
Insomnia 28%
Depression 26%
Pain 25%
Dry mouth 21%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 4%
Dry eyes 4%
Paranoid 1%

beccabird
Member since 2015
Sweet, sweet relief. This strain vaulted me over the void. I was up in the clouds, but I could run around in the clouds! I was writing, I was designing, I was thinking. My depression lifted for the first time in 8 months. I was crying in relief, because I remembered who I was. I have no words. I wan...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
GreenerNationX
Member since 2016
Highly impressed. Went looking for PK and found Odi. A beautiful, powerful smell of sweet berry and lemon twirling over a strong undercurrent of diesel and a light mist of pine deliciousness. The smoke was smooth, slightly spicy going in and lightly fruity coming out. Of my three favorite indica he...
HappyRelaxedSleepyTalkativeUplifted
Fawkes700
Member since 2016
I am really impressed with this strain, I suffer from Parkinson's and this really works well for me. Some tasty bud that as smoked you smell the sweet buds and also numbs the pain away! Also my tremors stop while high ! This is some very good Indica smoke some.......
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
DrDilbert
Member since 2016
This is my favorite night time strain. It's beautiful to look at and smell, and the effects are super calming.
HappyRelaxed
Tyler22a
Member since 2016
Wow....I was not ready for this super chill, relaxed strain. To be honest I was a bit skeptical but wow, almost 15 minutes after vaping it in my Arizer solo.... I feel like melted liquid butter soaking into a muffin. Love it
RelaxedSleepy
Blackberry
NYC Diesel
Oregon Diesel
Tardis
