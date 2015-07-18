ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.5 55 reviews

Pine Tar Kush

Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Pine Tar Kush
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Pine Tar Kush stems from a family of pure indica genetics native to Pakistan. This cannabis strain is nearly unaltered from its original genetic form and expresses itself with bright green hues and a skunky aroma. The rich Kush flavor of pine mixes with sweet undertones that give way to Pine Tar Kush's calming yet talkative buzz.

34 people reported 321 effects
Relaxed 76%
Euphoric 67%
Happy 61%
Hungry 52%
Uplifted 47%
Dry mouth 44%
Dry eyes 14%
Headache 8%
Paranoid 8%
Anxious 5%

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Jesus, Double Dutch, Astroboy, Pine Tar Kush, and More
New Strains Alert: Jesus, Double Dutch, Astroboy, Pine Tar Kush, and More