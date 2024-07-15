P94
P94
P94
P94 potency is higher THC than average.
P94 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Princess and Cinderella 99. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. P94 is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Brothers Grimm, the average price of P94 typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about P94’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed P94, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
P........h
July 15, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Giggly
Happy
this is the strain smells like skunk 20 feet around it regardless of how it's stored. The taste is green sugar skunk, every hit will taste fresh and green like the 1st which is important to me. Only other strain that accomplishs this for me is Ogre! Top shelf shit fantastic alone or with others with pain add adhd appetite and depression