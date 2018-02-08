ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Pan Jam by Mass Medical Strains is a unique blend of heirloom genetics with a little something extra. Created by crossing Panama Powerhouse (Panama Red x G13 Black Widow F6) by Dman Seeds and the famous Jamaican heirloom strain, Lamb’s Bread, this genetic mashup pays homage to some of the oldest and most enjoyed cuts in the cannabis cannon. Its heady buzz has been described as semi-psychedelic, while its body effects have been utilized for pain relief, making Pan Jam a wild, if not affective ride.

Very nice Panama nostalgic flavor. Frosty buds that broke up nicely. Unique aroma and taste. Good trippy high, functional yet almost overwhelmingly potent! Awesome!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Panama Red
Lamb's Bread
