Bred by Joseph Edwards of I&l Genetics out of Colorado, Panzer Kush is a cross between Glass Slipper and Purple Pantera. Its flavor profile is rich with earthy undertones that are accompanied by gassy, grape, and pine notes. With a potent and euphoric high, this strain will give you the nap you’ve been waiting for, whisking away your physical self as your couch becomes comfier.