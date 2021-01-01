Papaya Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Papaya Cake.
Papaya Cake effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
43 people reported 174 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
41% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
34% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
32% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
23% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
20% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
6% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people say it helps with anxious
Dizzy
2% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry mouth
2% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Headache
2% of people say it helps with headache
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
11% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
Arthritis
9% of people say it helps with arthritis
ReviewsNo Reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review
Buy Papaya Cake near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.