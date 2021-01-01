Loading…

Papaya Cake

HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Limonene
Relaxed
Happy
Euphoric
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 48 reviews

Papaya Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Papaya Cake. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Papaya Cake effects

43 people reported 174 effects
Relaxed
41% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
34% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
32% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
23% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
20% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
6% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people say it helps with anxious
Dizzy
2% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry mouth
2% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Headache
2% of people say it helps with headache
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
11% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
Arthritis
9% of people say it helps with arthritis

Papaya Cake reviews48

