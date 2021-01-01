Loading…
Papayahuasca

THC 20%CBD Terpinolene

Papayahuasca effects are mostly calming.

Papayahuasca potency is higher than average.

Papayahuasca is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Papayahuasca. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Papayahuasca effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
25% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
25% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
25% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry eyes
25% of people say it helps with dry eyes

Papayahuasca reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

Berry
25% of people taste the flavor berry
Tree fruit
25% of people taste the flavor tree fruit
Ammonia
0% of people taste the flavor ammonia

Papayahuasca terpenes

The most abundant terpene in Papayahuasca is terpinolene, followed by caryophyllene and myrcene.

Dominant terpene

Terpinolene (fruity)

Other terpenes

Caryophyllene(pepper)Myrcene(herbal)

