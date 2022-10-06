Peach Flambe
Peach Flambe
Sativa
Aroused
Creative
Uplifted
Peach
Diesel
Sweet
Peach Flambe effects are mostly calming.
Peach Flambe strain effects
Peach Flambe strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Peach Flambe strain reviews(7)
5........w
October 6, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
I can smell and taste heavy notes of floral and peach. I actually like the way this strain makes me feel. I feel positive, very very relaxed, aroused and tingly.
t........s
June 27, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
this is good, i feel casual on this. good taste !
r........7
January 7, 2023
Great flavor and Nice high