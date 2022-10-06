Peach Flambe reviews
Peach Flambe strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
Peach Flambe strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Insomnia
5........w
October 6, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
I can smell and taste heavy notes of floral and peach. I actually like the way this strain makes me feel. I feel positive, very very relaxed, aroused and tingly.
t........s
June 27, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
this is good, i feel casual on this. good taste !
r........7
January 7, 2023
Great flavor and Nice high
b........p
July 22, 2022
Creative
Relaxed
Uplifted
Dry eyes
Bobsled concentrate, burns very well on low temp, distinct flavor as a result. A very relaxing but functional sativa, thc: 73.16%
a........5
September 6, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
my favorite strain EVER