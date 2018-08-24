ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Peachy Mack
  • Leafly flower of Peachy Mack

Hybrid

Peachy Mack

Peachy Mack

Bred by Mr. Mack’s Snacks, Peachy Mack crosses the tropical terpene profile of Golden Pineapple (Golden Goat x Pineapple Kush) with Peaches and Cream to create a strain with sweet and skunky flavors, and a creamy peach, pineapple aroma. This strain is said to have an enjoyable and social buzz that is perfect to share amongst friend or to break the ice with new ones. Peachy Mack is known to have quite the cerebral sizzle, so mind your dosage while sharing this flower.  

Reviews

3

Avatar for ghettoelmo
Member since 2017
This strain smells sorta like peaches and it puts my body into a comfortable high and makes me happier and more social
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyTalkative
Avatar for Realchillymack
Member since 2018
This strain was designed to be functional and flavorful. Definitely energetic making even the most anti social person a chatter bug.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Celebrayt
Member since 2017
Had some Peachy Mack in a hard candy and it left me with a light body high and put me into a very enjoyable head space.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Peaches and Cream
parent
Second strain parent
Golden Pineapple
parent
Strain
Peachy Mack