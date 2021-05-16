What a treat. This is hands down the best body high I have ever experienced. The initial euphoria is pretty intense (almost felt a trace amount of paranoia, which threw me off for an indica) but eventually she settles in and you are then transported to another realm. In this realm, pain and gravity do not exist. I could not move yet I was flying. It was a complete disconnect from reality, all the while with a little grin on my face. Sleep was solid. Woke up the next day feeling like everything is right in the world. True medicine right here. Live resin cartridge from Dr. Jolly’s in Bend, OR.