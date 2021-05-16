Peyote Critical reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Peyote Critical.
Peyote Critical strain effects
Peyote Critical strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Stress
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 19% of people say it helps with Depression
K........i
May 16, 2021
Relaxed
Sleepy
What a treat. This is hands down the best body high I have ever experienced. The initial euphoria is pretty intense (almost felt a trace amount of paranoia, which threw me off for an indica) but eventually she settles in and you are then transported to another realm. In this realm, pain and gravity do not exist. I could not move yet I was flying. It was a complete disconnect from reality, all the while with a little grin on my face. Sleep was solid. Woke up the next day feeling like everything is right in the world. True medicine right here. Live resin cartridge from Dr. Jolly’s in Bend, OR.
x........s
January 31, 2021
Focused
Relaxed
Extremely relaxing, imo both a body & head high Great for anxiety, completely soothes my body and leaves it tingly Definitely has you appreciating music on another level This strain is probably best for nighttime, though it’s good during the day if you’re just relaxing Also keeps me very focused, great if u wanna kick back and read a book
E........6
December 5, 2020
Energetic
Euphoric
Perfect to do your daily activities with a different perspective. It isn't too overpowering, yet it gives you enough of a high to feel good and be focused on what you are doing.
A........l
July 26, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
It's got a really interesting flavor and looks. A full body tingle and it hits the head the right way. There is no paranoia or anything.... just a super chill high.
S........o
March 9, 2021
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Wow. I admittedly have a lowish tolerance for cannabis, meaning I get high pretty easily from not too much smoke, but let me tell you. This is one heavy hitting sonofagun right here. Wow. Drops like a bomb and when it finally explodes, you feel it all over everything everywhere. You must sleep. Even experienced smokers had better take her seriously. Fantastic high, amazing euphoria. Will body slam you if you disrespect.
A........a
May 28, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Con solo un par de jaladas con el vaporizador mighty, me sumergí en una larga sesión de relajación profunda. Tu cuerpo se relajará por completo, mientras que tu cerebro seguirá funcionando aunque también se relaje aclarando todo pensamiento innecesario. Solo tienes que tener cuidado con las cantidades y la temperatura, porque si te pasas el efecto puede resultar muy sedante. Excelente opción para combatir los ataques de ansiedad/pánico, mood swings e insomnio.
K........4
October 23, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
So relaxed. PICTURE IT: The fish tank sounds like a rippling spring. Sitting outside in the luscious autumn air, surrounded by bright bold leaves and so much beauty….that was an inhale and high feel of this.
x........k
June 14, 2024
Hungry
Sleepy
Dry eyes
This is not a bad strain, it gives you a relaxed body high and a little on the head, however it leaves your brain completely crumbled the next day unable to think straight! But it works really well on the body! It relaxes you and couch locks you completely!