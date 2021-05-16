Peyote Critical
Peyote Critical is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Critical Kush with Peyote Purple. Peyote Critical has an earthy aroma of coffee beans that pairs well with its bold vanilla flavors. Smoking Peyote Critical will deliver an intense body high with tingles that can be felt from head to toe. This strain tends to be more potent than typical marijuana strains, so it's important that Peyote Critical is enjoyed at home during a night in or as a nightcap before you hit the hay. Medical marijuana patients choose Peyote Critical for its ability to help fight symptoms of insomnia and anxiety.
Buy strains with similar effects to Peyote CriticalOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Peyote Critical strain effects
Peyote Critical strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Stress
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 19% of people say it helps with Depression
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Peyote Critical products near you
Similar to Peyote Critical near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Peyote Critical strain reviews26
Strain spotlight
Peyote Critical grow information
Growers say Peyote Critical comes in dense nugs that are light green and covered with brown and orange hairs.