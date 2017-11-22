ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Pez
  4. Reviews

Pez reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pez.

Effects

Show all

32 people reported 273 effects
Euphoric 62%
Happy 62%
Relaxed 59%
Uplifted 40%
Hungry 34%
Stress 43%
Pain 37%
Insomnia 34%
Anxiety 31%
Depression 28%
Dry mouth 12%
Dry eyes 9%
Dizzy 3%

Reviews

43

Avatar for StealthStoner
Member since 2019
One if my favorites. Taste &amp; smell are amazing. Really does smell fruity. Buzz is Chill, yet it doesn’t make you tired. Great for pain relief. Very balanced buzz. Reminds me of Blue Dream or Gelato 33. No paranoia, couch-lick, or munchies. Perfect strain for beginners &amp; THC lightweights. ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Dopesmoker93
Member since 2018
Another of my favorites! Smells amazing when broken up, has fairly dense and hairy nugs that aren’t too sticky and grind up well. Has an aroma of blueberries, sweet fruit candy, and fresh earthiness. Great body high and strong but clean mental high as well.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for dpg0jod
Member since 2016
Potent enough with delicious flavor and a clean burn &amp; easy draw when properly flushed, dried &amp; cured. Second only to Blue Dream, in my opinion.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHungryTalkative
Avatar for 100StrainGirl
Member since 2017
Amazing taste with pulls of lemon icing, sweet grass, and a pine smell. Found that this strain gave me some mental clarity (though I kept losing my train of thought) with a mild body high and some clumsiness. Fell asleep after an hour or so. A great Pacific Northwest strain! Strain 2 of 100.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxedSleepy
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Pez
User uploaded image of Pez
User uploaded image of Pez
User uploaded image of Pez
User uploaded image of Pez
User uploaded image of Pez
User uploaded image of Pez
more photos
Avatar for 66kush
Member since 2016
very good for pain. awesome price.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for Ubi2447
Member since 2016
Currently, my favorite nighttime strain. It is giggly and happy and relaxes me enough to get me ready for bed.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappySleepyUplifted
Avatar for skullerymaid
Member since 2014
Really nice indica... relaxing, peaceful, very little psychoactivity... makes the ladyfriend and i sleepy, but then, I've only ever smoked it before bed. Reminds me of pre-98 Bubba.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Freetokinmind
Member since 2016
Exactly what I want from an indica. Makes you relaxed and sleepy. Taste is slight citrus heavy diesel. But definitely smooth. I sleep great and do not feel bad at all the next day. Definitely not for daytime use unless mixed with a sativa. I did a mix of this and Hong Kong Diesel... totally d...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy