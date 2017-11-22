We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Euphoric 62%
Happy 62%
Relaxed 59%
Uplifted 40%
Hungry 34%
Stress 43%
Pain 37%
Insomnia 34%
Anxiety 31%
Depression 28%
Dry mouth 12%
Dry eyes 9%
Dizzy 3%
Reviews
43
StealthStoner
Member since 2019
One if my favorites. Taste & smell are amazing. Really does smell fruity.
Buzz is Chill, yet it doesn’t make you tired. Great for pain relief. Very balanced buzz. Reminds me of Blue Dream or Gelato 33. No paranoia, couch-lick, or munchies. Perfect strain for beginners & THC lightweights.
...
Another of my favorites! Smells amazing when broken up, has fairly dense and hairy nugs that aren’t too sticky and grind up well. Has an aroma of blueberries, sweet fruit candy, and fresh earthiness. Great body high and strong but clean mental high as well.
Amazing taste with pulls of lemon icing, sweet grass, and a pine smell. Found that this strain gave me some mental clarity (though I kept losing my train of thought) with a mild body high and some clumsiness. Fell asleep after an hour or so. A great Pacific Northwest strain! Strain 2 of 100.
Exactly what I want from an indica. Makes you relaxed and sleepy. Taste is slight citrus heavy diesel. But definitely smooth. I sleep great and do not feel bad at all the next day. Definitely not for daytime use unless mixed with a sativa. I did a mix of this and Hong Kong Diesel... totally d...