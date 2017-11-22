Pez is an indica-dominant strain bred from Afghani and Pakistani cannabis genetics. These sweet, frosty buds may offer relaxation and pain management without too much drowsiness, making it a great choice for daytime use.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
