Indica

4.1 43 reviews

Pez

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 43 reviews

Pez

Pez is an indica-dominant strain bred from Afghani and Pakistani cannabis genetics. These sweet, frosty buds may offer relaxation and pain management without too much drowsiness, making it a great choice for daytime use. 

Effects

32 people reported 273 effects
Euphoric 62%
Happy 62%
Relaxed 59%
Uplifted 40%
Hungry 34%
Stress 43%
Pain 37%
Insomnia 34%
Anxiety 31%
Depression 28%
Dry mouth 12%
Dry eyes 9%
Dizzy 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

43

Avatar for madeline.swortz
Member since 2012
Pez originated in Washington State on Lopez Island, commonly sought after by the most elite canna-connoisseurs. Pez is a strain developed by The University of Washington & Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, developed & grown on Lopez Island, hence the name Pez. It is a heavy indica and works we...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for col4bin
Member since 2014
I am a big fan of the Pez! Though this may not be the most potent, mostly-indica hybrid, the flavor and effect keep me coming back for more. Pez tastes more like fruit punch to me than Pez candy. I get pronounced maraschino cherry and pineapple with subtle coconut milk overtones on the palate. Jus...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for DavM
Member since 2015
First strain I purchased when I visited CO. I wanted something for pain relief/inflammation since I had carpal tunnel in both my wrists at the time. Pez, plus a CBD lotion cured it within a week. It was pretty remarkable. Potency: 15.54% THC, 0.11% CBD
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for DarthCannabis
Member since 2011
Pez is a sweet smelling and tasting strain, named for its similar taste and smell to Pez candy. Its lineage is a cross between Afghani and Livity. Great tasting day-time indica for pain relief.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Euphoric
Avatar for TheBeardedOne21
Member since 2014
This is the best strain i have ever had. I cleaned my entire house after just a few hits from a pipe. it makes you filled with energy, as long as you're standing up. It smells like PEZ candy when ground up and there is a slight PEZ taste. Very good strain. I highly recommend this for everyone.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxedTalkative
Find Pez nearby

Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Pez

Products with Pez

