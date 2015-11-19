Phantom OG reviews
Phantom OG strain effects
o........k
November 19, 2015
I feel toasted off 2 bong rips. It took maybe 5 minutes for effects to kick in and then bam! I just got more and more blazed feeling. I feel toasted. Squinted feeling to my eyes, very heavy head feeling and stoned in my brain feeling. I feel slow as heck in my mind. I feel focused at the same time. I don't know about the taste. It tastes like really good clean bud. Just good delicious clean meds. Great stuff. I just baked some chocolate chip cookies and they taste sooo good. Food is so bomb on this strain. This one has me feeling just happy and good inside. I really hope the indica side of this strain comes on heavily and putts me to sleep for the whole night. I feel relaxed for sure. 5 star strain for sure. I love these OG strains.
J........8
December 8, 2015
Surprisingly sweet tasting and smooth, Phantom OG is a strong Indica that comes on with a whisper, and ends with a roar. Phantom OG is best reserved for a lazy evening, or as a sleep aid, for its effects are uplifting for the first 30 minutes, then prepare for an inner-eyelid examination or a nice R.E.M. session.
p........y
June 28, 2018
I smoke for insomnia, and I’ve had dozens of strains and Phantom is by far my favorite one that I’ve ever tried. I feel a real nice, happy high for about 30 minutes to an hour, and then my eyes just start to close by themselves and once I lay down I’m asleep within what feels like seconds. 10/10 recommend if you have trouble falling asleep. Works like a charm.
t........e
April 9, 2017
*constant nodding head up and down" get this strain, it's amazing, it makes you feel like you got picked up by some warm pillows and got shipped away to Cozystan.
m........k
June 20, 2016
nice citrus earth taste upon inhale with a headrush that left me feeling as if my head was going to float away. After 5 minutes it settled in my body leaving me in a state of deep relaxation. Awesome Indica. o_O
i........o
August 7, 2015
Sold to me as Phantom Kush at Greenhand in Seattle. Great strain. High quality bud that smells great and tastes great. Gets me giggly as shit and feeling hilarious every time. Not the best for sleep, so just know that going into it.
l........y
May 21, 2013
Wow, Just wow. Citrusy, Piney, with alil hint of what smelled like caerosene. The taste, was a mixture of the same as above. The buzz happened in 5 mins, but after 20 I was toast. Very good strain I would recommend this to all. Great for stress and anxiety, and the pain reliever in it is sweet.
z........7
June 12, 2014
Quite good. I smoked two bowls to myself over the course of about an hour. Not overwhelming, but very relaxing. I have several joint injuries and they were all flaring up from work. After smoking, my muscles had loosened enough that I was able to pop some things back into place. My muscle soreness and joint pain is still present, but much more manageable. I plan to smoke some more and expect it will lessen even more so.