I feel toasted off 2 bong rips. It took maybe 5 minutes for effects to kick in and then bam! I just got more and more blazed feeling. I feel toasted. Squinted feeling to my eyes, very heavy head feeling and stoned in my brain feeling. I feel slow as heck in my mind. I feel focused at the same time. I don't know about the taste. It tastes like really good clean bud. Just good delicious clean meds. Great stuff. I just baked some chocolate chip cookies and they taste sooo good. Food is so bomb on this strain. This one has me feeling just happy and good inside. I really hope the indica side of this strain comes on heavily and putts me to sleep for the whole night. I feel relaxed for sure. 5 star strain for sure. I love these OG strains.