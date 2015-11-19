stock photo similar to Phantom OG
IndicaTHC 18%CBD 0%

Phantom OG

aka Phantom OG Kush

Phantom OG, also known as "Phantom OG Kush," is an indica-dominant marijuana strain that begins with heightened energy and ends with a crash of full-body relaxation. Beyond its OG Kush genes, Phantom OG’s lineage is largely unknown, although many claim it’s related to the “Planetary Kush” series which includes Earth OG, Jupiter OG, Mars OG, and others. Its aroma is a rich combination of pine and lemon accented by a subtle menthol flavor. The initial euphoric jolt launches you into a happy, dreamy state of mind with fits of giggles and fixated concentration. Over time, you may notice some mental jamming, absent-mindedness, and impending sleepiness. Phantom OG is a great choice for patients treating insomnia, and others have reported its success in pain, appetite loss, and arthritis.

Phantom OG strain effects

Feelings

Sleepy

Relaxed

Giggly

Phantom OG strain helps with

  • Pain
    24% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    24% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Phantom OG strain reviews143

November 19, 2015
I feel toasted off 2 bong rips. It took maybe 5 minutes for effects to kick in and then bam! I just got more and more blazed feeling. I feel toasted. Squinted feeling to my eyes, very heavy head feeling and stoned in my brain feeling. I feel slow as heck in my mind. I feel focused at the same time. I don't know about the taste. It tastes like really good clean bud. Just good delicious clean meds. Great stuff. I just baked some chocolate chip cookies and they taste sooo good. Food is so bomb on this strain. This one has me feeling just happy and good inside. I really hope the indica side of this strain comes on heavily and putts me to sleep for the whole night. I feel relaxed for sure. 5 star strain for sure. I love these OG strains.
December 8, 2015
Surprisingly sweet tasting and smooth, Phantom OG is a strong Indica that comes on with a whisper, and ends with a roar. Phantom OG is best reserved for a lazy evening, or as a sleep aid, for its effects are uplifting for the first 30 minutes, then prepare for an inner-eyelid examination or a nice R.E.M. session.
June 28, 2018
I smoke for insomnia, and I’ve had dozens of strains and Phantom is by far my favorite one that I’ve ever tried. I feel a real nice, happy high for about 30 minutes to an hour, and then my eyes just start to close by themselves and once I lay down I’m asleep within what feels like seconds. 10/10 recommend if you have trouble falling asleep. Works like a charm.
Strain spotlight

Phantom OG strain genetics

Photos of Phantom OG

