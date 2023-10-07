PHOG
PHOG effects are mostly calming.
PHOG potency is higher THC than average.
PHOG is a sativa weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, euphoric, and sleepy. PHOG has 19% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, PHOG, before let us know! Leave a review.
PHOG strain effects
PHOG strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
PHOG strain reviews(1)
b........9
October 7, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Sleepy
Dry eyes
My container says this is 90% Indica and 10% sativa and it certainly seems so because first I felt relaxed and happy with sleep coming last. It definitely tastes mostly like lemon. It causes my eyes to feel dry immediately. I like it because Zi have depression, anxiety and insomnia and this helps with all three!