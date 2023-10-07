PHOG reviews
PHOG strain effects
PHOG strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
b........9
October 7, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Sleepy
Dry eyes
My container says this is 90% Indica and 10% sativa and it certainly seems so because first I felt relaxed and happy with sleep coming last. It definitely tastes mostly like lemon. It causes my eyes to feel dry immediately. I like it because Zi have depression, anxiety and insomnia and this helps with all three!