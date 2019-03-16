ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Coming from Cannarado, Pie Hoe crosses Grape Pie and Tahoe OG. Pie Hoe was developed in Colorado and then sent to the Jungle Boyz in L.A., who selected the best pheno to give it traction to become a new favorite. An incredibly dank OG with a bit of grape flavor, Pie Hoe is a gassy, fruity, and pungent strain that will make your mouth water. Its high is not for the faint of heart, as it will swallow you up into a state of bliss for hours before slowly fading away. 

Avatar for Johnnybatinich
Member since 2019
I'm an avid cannabis smoker and cannasuer lol but this is my new personal favorite. Make sure you get a bag from the jungle Boyz tho you'll be so happy you did. Kings garden has the real deal as well but the breeders for this masterpiece sent it to the jungle Boyz first. Jungle Boyz and Kings garden...
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for tremalachi
Member since 2015
4.5/5. ⛽️🔥🔥🍇Grape flavor on Grape skittles. The OG elements gives you a full spectrum body high without slumping you. leaving a mellow & functional but fun at work. I bought a gram of the pie hoe #4 from kings Garden when I was working at Phytologie. I paid $23 After tax & That plus a wood mean...
ArousedEuphoricTalkative
Avatar for RebelWaxx
Member since 2019
Really unusual name and felt a little awkward asking for it at the dispo but I’m glad I did. The buds were beautiful and the taste was fantastic. The high is lasting and makes me feel really happy and relaxed. Great batch from Tryke.
GigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for sarahfrost
Member since 2019
I bought the Mario Carts Pie Hoe cartridge, and while it gives you a pretty strong high, it's definitely an Indica strain. As a pretty heavy user, this strain was rough during the day time, as it made me very tired. I was still able to function, I just found myself zoning out quite a bit. Whenever ...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for stilletostoner88
Member since 2015
This is the perfect strain for those wanting to unwind after a long , productive day. Won’t have you slumped which is important for a high functioning stoner like myself. Very chilled out and mellow but still able to hold great convo if you wanted.
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
