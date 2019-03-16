ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Pie Hoe
  4. Reviews

Pie Hoe reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pie Hoe.

Reviews

25

Avatar for DaniAH
Member since 2019
I made the poor judgement of smoking this in the morning - thank God I was on vacation. At first I dealt with a little paranoia and anxiety, but after that wore off I felt extremely euphoric and calm and slept better than I had in weeks. If you're looking for a sleeping aid, this is it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for karen227
Member since 2014
Smokable happiness! Complete mood changer/booster.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGiggly
Avatar for 1kushking
Member since 2017
Pie Hoe #1 by Kings Garden is an Hybrid (60/40) containing 26% THC. The dense mint green buds have sunset orange pistils &amp; are encrusted with crystal trichomes. Fruity, berry, pungent, &amp; diesel are the scents &amp; flavors. Effects uplifts &amp; then calm, relaxing, sedation comes which can ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
write a review
Avatar for Elliot2017
Member since 2018
good taste. dank smell. great high 🔥
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for kellyPreston
Member since 2018
Headache Everytime and it makes my short tempered and cranky!! NEVER have had a problem with any strains until this. 30 years experience.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for RickTivy
Member since 2019
Very hard throat hit which provides a very happy, energetic feeling.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted