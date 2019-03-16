Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I made the poor judgement of smoking this in the morning - thank God I was on vacation. At first I dealt with a little paranoia and anxiety, but after that wore off I felt extremely euphoric and calm and slept better than I had in weeks. If you're looking for a sleeping aid, this is it.
Pie Hoe #1 by Kings Garden is an Hybrid (60/40) containing 26% THC. The dense mint green buds have sunset orange pistils & are encrusted with crystal trichomes. Fruity, berry, pungent, & diesel are the scents & flavors. Effects uplifts & then calm, relaxing, sedation comes which can ...