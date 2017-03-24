ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Pineapple Cookies by Calyx Gardens is an introspective Platinum Girl Scout Cookies cross with flavor to spare. It was created by breeding the Calyx Garden Pineapple OG Kush father (Poison OG x Purple Pineapple) with the long-lasting body-melter Platinum GSC. Relaxation and happiness creep across the body, gradually dissolving stress and depression as the consumer’s mood elevates. This strain's aroma is bright and buttery, exhibiting sweet notes from both its parents.

Avatar for grneyedqban1
Member since 2015
Smell is delicious! Smells like pineapple and sweet berries! Tastes earthy and sweet! Fruity! The high comes on fast as you feel the head high coming on strong! Very good sativa dom hybrid! Highly recommend you try it if you see it where you are at! I smoked flower on both a steam roller and a bubbl...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for enilorac420
Member since 2016
this strain smells amazing, and it makes me feel pretty good. mostly sativa effects, but a great strain to enjoy for any activity... from a concert, to watching tv or playing video games. It's a social strain, will get the conversation going and dissolves any social anxiety, personally. I really enj...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for MitchellandFinese
Member since 2016
Some dank bud for sure. From the look of the bud you can see the crystals coated all over. Nice and dense Long buds. A very relaxing and smooth high that comes on very quickly and lasts long. I would say an anytime smoke for vet smokers and have everything done before smoking for newbies
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for classicbenny
Member since 2018
Definitely sativa dominant effects. I tend to prefer indica strains as I seem to get anxious with Sativas, however, this was a still a pretty good strain. 4 stars from me!
CreativeGiggly
Avatar for Tonks2707
Member since 2019
Currently high on a very big bong hit. I'd say the high is actually really pleasant. I can barely hold a conversation, but it's happening regardless. The intensity of the cotton mouth is so strong I just tagged, which is what prompted me to write review. Stay hydrated my frents.
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Lineage

OG Poison
Platinum GSC
Pineapple Cookies
Pineapple Calyx
Photos

User uploaded image of Pineapple CookiesUser uploaded image of Pineapple CookiesUser uploaded image of Pineapple Cookies