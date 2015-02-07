ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Pineapple Jack

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 118 reviews

Pineapple Jack

Pineapple Jack is a mostly sativa cannabis strain whose Jack Herer and Pineapple genetics collide, combining their soaring, blissful effects in unison. Tropical fruit and citrus flavors meet the earthy, piney taste of Jack Herer in an unusual pairing of island and tundra aromas. Weightless euphoria lifts the spirits, helping you keep your chin held high amidst stress and depression while still leaving you feeling active and productive.

Effects

652 reported effects from 89 people
Uplifted 58%
Happy 56%
Relaxed 47%
Euphoric 46%
Energetic 39%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 5%
Paranoid 5%

Reviews

118

Avatar for Grunt0311
Member since 2015
For me, this strain is more on the milder side, and definitely a great example of what you want in a sativa med. Creative, focused, and stressfree is the best way to describe this strain. Simply put: with this strain I know I am in an anxious situation, I just can't get anxious about it. Great me...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for hi2
Member since 2013
Wonderful strain. Erases anxiety an puts a smile on your face. Perfect for mid morning/early afternoon.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for ogho
Member since 2016
The flavor is fantastic especially when vaporized with he pax. The high is super uplifting and relaxing.
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for savagehippy
Member since 2016
This stuff is pretty good I got a small sample and it gets me there. Nice structure on these flowers big dense cluster of beautiful greens, oranges and reds even a goldish tint in some places. The smell is good pineapple of course with a hint earthy skunkness. The high is great very euphoric and rel...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for TheRandomJulian
Member since 2016
This is my new favorite strain. It has everything you need, and it packs a powerful punch within a few puffs.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyTinglyUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Pineapple
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Pineapple Jack

Photos

New Strains Alert: Pineapple Jack, Double OG, Green Goddess, Kilimanjaro, and White Cheese
