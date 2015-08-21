Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I'm not sure what the sativa version on couch lock is, but Pineapple Punch has it! I'm an active hiker and like a sativa that will keep me going without too much introspective overhead. Pineapple Punch, unfortunately, isn't entirely that. A rater above indicated that the PP effects come in stages, w...
Ohana Gardens
Pineapple Punch is a new favorite. I grabbed a 1g pre-roll, which was well crafted. Smoked beautifully - very little babysitting needed. By the end of the joint thick resin could be seen seeping through the paper.
Before I finished smoking it, I could clearly feel the cerebral effec...
Just smoked this strain for the first time like 10 mins ago and I am goooone, this is one of the best strains I've ever had. Literally just wanna go to the park and swing on in the swings. This has put me in such a good mood and it smells super nice too. Definitely buying more