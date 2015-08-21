ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Pineapple Punch reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pineapple Punch.

Avatar for Patsfan4112
Member since 2019
Super alert and relaxed at the same time
feelings
ArousedEuphoric
Avatar for LoveBud92
Member since 2019
I love the flavour. So far favorite Sativa. Nice and sweet taste and smooth smoke good for wake and bake
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappy
Avatar for Raitora
Member since 2018
Really good high, nice for being active or social, or playing video games and relaxing. Rough to use though, I cough hard without fail.
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for hintofkizzle
Member since 2015
I'm not sure what the sativa version on couch lock is, but Pineapple Punch has it! I'm an active hiker and like a sativa that will keep me going without too much introspective overhead. Pineapple Punch, unfortunately, isn't entirely that. A rater above indicated that the PP effects come in stages, w...
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for stoneryver
Member since 2018
Ohana Gardens Pineapple Punch is a new favorite. I grabbed a 1g pre-roll, which was well crafted. Smoked beautifully - very little babysitting needed. By the end of the joint thick resin could be seen seeping through the paper. Before I finished smoking it, I could clearly feel the cerebral effec...
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for jclarky
Member since 2017
great for day time use, very clear headed high
feelings
Avatar for katiekat05
Member since 2017
Just smoked this strain for the first time like 10 mins ago and I am goooone, this is one of the best strains I've ever had. Literally just wanna go to the park and swing on in the swings. This has put me in such a good mood and it smells super nice too. Definitely buying more
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly