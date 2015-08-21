ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Pineapple Punch

Pineapple Punch by Flying Dutchmen is a 70/30 sativa-dominant strain that unites Skunk #1 genetics with those of the Hawaiian indica Real McCoy. As suggested by the name, Pineapple Punch delivers a medley of pineapple, tropical citrus, and sweet floral flavors, while the uplifting, lighthearted effects provide a vacation from stress and bad moods. This sativa’s mellow and functional effects make it a great choice for getting out to social gatherings or appreciating nature.

Reviews

34

Avatar for Kingtactoe
Member since 2017
First off I love my Indica. I usually ease the pain in my knees at the end of the night by hitting the Grape. So for me to decide to try medication during the day was something new for me. I looked around the sight for the medicine I was looking for. I thought I found it in Pineapple Punch. So I tri...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for detroitdiggler
Member since 2015
Delicious. Happy high and was able to work on tedious computer stuff. Definitely a talkative buzz. Good stuff.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for thenightswatch
Member since 2017
Tasty/Mouth: Prickly, juicy, piney, crisp, oaky Aroma: neutral/clean Results: munchy, aroused, fidgety, body high, giggly, relaxed
ArousedEnergeticGigglySleepy
Avatar for katiekat05
Member since 2017
Just smoked this strain for the first time like 10 mins ago and I am goooone, this is one of the best strains I've ever had. Literally just wanna go to the park and swing on in the swings. This has put me in such a good mood and it smells super nice too. Definitely buying more
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Patsfan4112
Member since 2019
Super alert and relaxed at the same time
ArousedEuphoric
Lineage

Strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Pineapple Punch

Photos

