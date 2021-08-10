Pink Pineapple
SativaTHC 20%CBG 2%
Sativa
Energetic
Euphoric
Uplifted
Pineapple
Apricot
Lemon
Myrcene
Limonene
Pinene
Pink Pineapple effects are mostly energizing.
Pink Pineapple potency is higher THC than average.
Pink Pineapple is a sativa weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, euphoric, and uplifted. Pink Pineapple has 20% THC and 2% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pink Pineapple, before let us know! Leave a review.
Pink Pineapple strain effects
Reported by 17 real people like you
Pink Pineapple strain helps with
- 43% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Pain
- 12% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Pink Pineapple strain reviews(17)
W........a
August 10, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
b........n
July 29, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
d........9
March 31, 2022
Euphoric
Focused