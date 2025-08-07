Pink Pineapple reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pink Pineapple.
Pink Pineapple strain effects
Reported by 17 real people like you
Pink Pineapple strain helps with
- 43% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Pain
- 12% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
S........0
August 7, 2025
I got this xl 2 gram by Drip Oils in Phoenix. A total waste of money, I don’t recommend this pen at all!
f........8
July 11, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
BROOOOOOO....... If you ever met the woo then you know how this strain feels as someone who smokes all day everyday and makes it my personality that I smoke weed this will take you out of your soul I tell u. This strain will have u talking to your right hand about how your left hand can't move as fast as him. You ever talked to a wall? Well now u can with a 0.2g of pink pineapple you'll be laughing at the sound of your laughter and be stoned out of existence this strain feels like whip it's is the best way to describe the feeling
b........w
September 4, 2025
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
so for starters I just want to say that this is a perfect gym high. it gets you super motivated and you actually start enjoying working out. I think this would be great for like hikes, runs, and other cardio focused events.
b........n
July 29, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I have a high tolerance and it's rare something makes a big impression. This had me giggly, talkative, uncharacteristically giddy and satisfied. Great lingering taste. It's an excellent sativa.
s........e
April 3, 2024
Relaxed
I can’t explain it other than this strain magnified my capacity for compassion and empathy. Felt very connected to everyone. Maybe add an effect description, as this made me feel ‘kind’
t........2
March 19, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Talkative
My first thoughts were true, this strain is fruity by smell & taste. It also has that sativa smell like you know you're gonna get a head high. And I did but I didn't expect it to be as potent as it was. Definitely will purchase again!
C........h
December 8, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Great strain, head rush first and then a body high that sneaks up on you. Didn’t cause any anxiety with me.
j........4
April 19, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Dry mouth
Really like this strain it's a very strong and flavorful I will get more of this strain