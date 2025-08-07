BROOOOOOO....... If you ever met the woo then you know how this strain feels as someone who smokes all day everyday and makes it my personality that I smoke weed this will take you out of your soul I tell u. This strain will have u talking to your right hand about how your left hand can't move as fast as him. You ever talked to a wall? Well now u can with a 0.2g of pink pineapple you'll be laughing at the sound of your laughter and be stoned out of existence this strain feels like whip it's is the best way to describe the feeling

