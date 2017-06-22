ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Platinum Purple Kush

Platinum Purple Kush

Platinum Purple Kush is a great nighttime cannabis strain. If you suffer from insomnia or would like to wind down after a busy workday, this strain may be a good one to try. Unlike some other indicas, Platinum Purple Kush provides deep muscle relaxation while also allowing you to focus. Though this strain produces an almost sativa-like euphoria, you may still find yourself stuck on the couch. In true Purple Kush fashion, Platinum Purple Kush features a strong musky grape aroma.

Effects

835 reported effects from 105 people
Relaxed 68%
Sleepy 50%
Happy 49%
Euphoric 49%
Hungry 35%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 2%
Paranoid 2%

Avatar for HappilyPainFree
Member since 2015
Fantastically Great for chronic insomnia. I have a small, low-dose, joint before going to bed. Releases all the muscle knots and spasms from the day. Pain just melts away with this PPK. Definitely feel wobbly and relaxed after 15 mins. Also the time-shifty spacey-ness that helps my mind disengage,...
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for loganbruch
Member since 2014
Takes a few extra minutes to take effect, but once it does, it is solid pain and anxiety relief that still allows me to be conscious enough to watch some tv, eat some dinner, and enjoy my family.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for flipndip187
Member since 2014
Got a half z of this for personal use despite the ridiculous 190 #. Was well worth it, the bud was completly purple with a platinum coating of white crystals staying true to its name. The amount of crystals were unreal,and was by far the most well grown purp ive ever come across. The smell was Purpl...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for astern324
Member since 2010
Favorite indica I've ever smoked. I was completely buzzed but totally lucid and able to focus on the plot of the Freaks & Geeks episodes I was watching. Really nice smell, pretty grapey. Not the prettiest weed. Great tasting smoke, easy down the hatch--kind of like LA Confidential, slightly cool...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryUplifted
Avatar for gonzisupreme
Member since 2015
It's sooooo purple! I think I have found the perfect strain....no paranoia...makes me laugh...relaxes me...just f*ckin tremendous! Just wish it was available more.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
Purple Kush
parent
Strain
Platinum Purple Kush

