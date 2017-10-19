ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Platinum Sour Diesel
  • Leafly flower of Platinum Sour Diesel

Hybrid

Platinum Sour Diesel

Platinum Sour Diesel

Platinum Sour Diesel is a cross of Sour Diesel and Platinum OG. This sativa-dominant hybrid grows tall, lanky stalks that require a bit of topping and training. The plant pops pungent, airy buds that reek of fuel while having an element of sweetness its Sour Diesel parent does not. Platinum Sour Diesel has a 9 to 10 week flowering time and benefits from a slightly more acidic soil pH. Enjoy this strain for its uplifting effects and creative buzz. 

Reviews

12

Show all

Avatar for RealFairyPotMother
Member since 2014
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Best high ever! A euphoric feeling with almost no drawback. It gives a calm waves of relaxation, accompanied by a long lasting state of just pure bliss. If you ever have the chance to try this strain, don't pass it up!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for arod10901
Member since 2016
Super creative chill vibes highly recommended for relaxing and creating
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for troublebrewing
Member since 2017
Overall great high! One of my favorite strains because it doesn't lay me out.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for symbolicsloth
Member since 2019
Being a fan of both sour diesel and gorilla glue, this feels like a mix of the two combined with a faster heart rate. I feel like it has helped me answer my questions regarding reality. If you get a chance to try this, I recommend it for sure. If you have some bubba kush to mix with it, you may fee...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Sillybillyyy133333
Member since 2019
One of the best highs I’ve had in a while made me a quite anxious and very tingly. It’s overwhelming, and I’m talkative and just had a very in depth conversation with my mom between 2-5 am. Gave me clarity on reality.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyTalkativeTingly
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Platinum OG
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Platinum Sour Diesel