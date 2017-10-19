Platinum Sour Diesel is a cross of Sour Diesel and Platinum OG. This sativa-dominant hybrid grows tall, lanky stalks that require a bit of topping and training. The plant pops pungent, airy buds that reek of fuel while having an element of sweetness its Sour Diesel parent does not. Platinum Sour Diesel has a 9 to 10 week flowering time and benefits from a slightly more acidic soil pH. Enjoy this strain for its uplifting effects and creative buzz.
Platinum Sour Diesel
Show all
write a review
Member since 2014
Member since 2016
Member since 2017
Member since 2019
Member since 2019
Platinum Sour Diesel