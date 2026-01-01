Private Party is an indica-leaning hybrid bred from Zkittlez S1 4X × AVL (“Auto Varin Lime”), testing between 20–30% THC. This eye-catching cultivar produces beautiful, bag-ready flowers with a loud aroma that blends sweet candy, sour citrus, and a touch of fuel. Its flavor profile is rich and layered, featuring notes of pine, spicy hops, lemon, pineapple, and sweet gas for a complex, terp-forward experience. Expect a relaxing yet uplifting effect that eases the body while maintaining a pleasant mental buzz, making it ideal for unwinding without becoming overly sedated. Private Party offers a flavorful, balanced experience perfect for kicking back and enjoying the moment.