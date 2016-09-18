This slightly indica-dominant hybrid knocks out pain in a hurry. The product of a cross between Granddaddy Purple and AK-47, Purple AK-47 provides consumers with a relaxing, tingly body sensation. The gentle body feeling is coupled with a rush of mental energy, making this a balanced hybrid. Drawing from its AK-47 heritage, this strain is a fast-acting “one hit wonder.” It has a very pungent yet floral aroma and features a flowering time of 7-9 weeks. If you suffer from pain and need to get things done, Purple AK-47 might be a good one to try.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings