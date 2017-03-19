ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purple Berry
  4. Reviews

Purple Berry reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Berry.

Effects

Show all

68 people reported 647 effects
Relaxed 73%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 51%
Sleepy 51%
Hungry 41%
Insomnia 51%
Pain 50%
Stress 47%
Anxiety 36%
Depression 33%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 14%
Anxious 8%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

88

Avatar for DabbingQueen6969
Member since 2020
"one puff everyone knows the rules" - well technically like two long puffs in order to write this review ;) this strain is relaxing, with an instant head high that makes you foggy af. No chance in hell of doing anything productive. If you want to relax lay back and zone out while melting into the c...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for fatbluntzz420
Member since 2018
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Sophia.Val
Member since 2019
only tried some of this strain and it burned the living hell out of my throat. was coughing for an hour straight. friends agreed it wasn't good
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for WarriorChattooga
Member since 2019
Very tasty strain. Through my dynavap and in joints, very fruity. Reminiscent of blueberry strain. It does give me some anxiety when I use it pretty consistently but other than that the high is great
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Purple Berry
User uploaded image of Purple Berry
User uploaded image of Purple Berry
User uploaded image of Purple Berry
User uploaded image of Purple Berry
User uploaded image of Purple Berry
User uploaded image of Purple Berry
more photos
Avatar for KPanamick
Member since 2017
Nice flavor, beautiful bud structure with equally beautiful colors. Would definitely purchase this strain again.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for essstronaut
Member since 2014
This is a legendary strain. True granddaddy purple and blueberry put me in my chill zone.. if your an indica fanatic like me you’ll be satisfied
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for themissingpatient
Member since 2014
It has a strong flavor that is not anything like berries. No, it's like a glass of scotch or a fine cigar, plenty of flavors but rough on the throat. Not all that strong of an Indica, as I was able to work after my smoke. Mild to medium effects with a powerful taste.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Mcheese420
Member since 2018
This strain is a very high thc indica with a nice head buzz as well, inhale tastes sweet exhale is gassy/spicy, very unique. good for pain management for sure. The rock hard nugs mixed with the exotic hues of color and frosty trics makes it a super appealing flower. I highly recommend trying it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed