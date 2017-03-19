We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 73%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 51%
Sleepy 51%
Hungry 41%
Insomnia 51%
Pain 50%
Stress 47%
Anxiety 36%
Depression 33%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 14%
Anxious 8%
Paranoid 2%
Reviews
88
DabbingQueen6969
"one puff everyone knows the rules" - well technically like two long puffs in order to write this review ;)
this strain is relaxing, with an instant head high that makes you foggy af. No chance in hell of doing anything productive. If you want to relax lay back and zone out while melting into the c...
It has a strong flavor that is not anything like berries. No, it's like a glass of scotch or a fine cigar, plenty of flavors but rough on the throat. Not all that strong of an Indica, as I was able to work after my smoke. Mild to medium effects with a powerful taste.
This strain is a very high thc indica with a nice head buzz as well, inhale tastes sweet exhale is gassy/spicy, very unique. good for pain management for sure. The rock hard nugs mixed with the exotic hues of color and frosty trics makes it a super appealing flower. I highly recommend trying it.