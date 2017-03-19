ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.3 89 reviews

Purple Berry

aka Purple Berry Kush, Granddaddy Blueberry

Cannabinoids

Purple Berry is an indica-dominant strain that crosses genetics from Grandaddy Purple and Blueberry. It stays true to its colorful lineage and produces dense green flowers that are streaked with purples and blues, and sometimes pinks and oranges. Purple Berry gives off a sweet smell with just a hint of nuttiness; the taste follows suit with an overwhelmingly blueberry flavor. Though a strain with heavy effects, many consumers report that it is less sedative and allows for some mental alertness while providing a strong body buzz.

Effects

68 people reported 647 effects
Relaxed 73%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 51%
Sleepy 51%
Hungry 41%
Insomnia 51%
Pain 50%
Stress 47%
Anxiety 36%
Depression 33%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 14%
Anxious 8%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

89

Avatar for PieRomania
Member since 2012
I don't often go into local dispensaries here in Washington State as my designated provider usually gives me plenty of cannabis and a good selection of strain at that. With that said, every once in a while I'll visit an establishment to pickup a few grams of 2-4 strains to add to my medicine cabinet...
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for HungrymaN
Member since 2013
Very potent with tons of THC trichomes on the outside, and almost smells like chocolate. Even though it's labeled as an indica it still has a little bit of a head high. I can still function off of it as well, but this is best right before bed. Helps me exceptionally with insomnia and stress, and any...
ArousedGigglyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for jawntilldawn9
Member since 2015
"This is definitely a powerful indica, but without the heaviness or sedative effects typically associated with indicas. The bud tastes and smells amazing. Definitely recommend rolling up a few to get the true experience of Purple Berry." - Me "Definitely not a couch-locked strain." - Brother "I'm ...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Munchiez2
Member since 2014
Super dank love the combo, after another 4 grams I'm proud of this strain and all it does. smokes good and tastes good with some harshness, really overpowering and strong body buzz with head high that's pretty potent too. I appreciate GDPs phenotypes
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Da_Jolly_Rancher
Member since 2011
Very dark purple nugs, Strong Indica, Def a night time smoke. GDPx Blueberry. Thought it was going to be just a regular purple, ending up being the champ.
CreativeEuphoricSleepy
Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

Blueberry
Granddaddy Purple
Products with Purple Berry

