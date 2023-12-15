Purple Biscotti is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Biscotti and Purple Punch. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Purple Biscotti is a rare and exclusive strain from NukeHeads, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices. Purple Biscotti is 19-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Purple Biscotti effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Purple Biscotti when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by NukeHeads, Purple Biscotti features flavors like vanilla, honey, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a spicy aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of Purple Biscotti typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Purple Biscotti is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Biscotti, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.